Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

