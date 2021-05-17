State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 132.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 13.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

