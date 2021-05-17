IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 11,810 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 598,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.