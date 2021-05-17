IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $2,288,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,258.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.25 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.82.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

