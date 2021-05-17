IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,802 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

