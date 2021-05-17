Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $89.85 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

