PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

