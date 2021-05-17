Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

