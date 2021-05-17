Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

