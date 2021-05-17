3,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,247,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $165.34 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

