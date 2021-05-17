Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,030,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $142,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,424 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

