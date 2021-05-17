DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.25 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

