Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,161 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.