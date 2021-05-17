Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.32 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.