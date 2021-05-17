The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

