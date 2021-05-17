Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CC opened at $33.71 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.