Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Chemours worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Chemours by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

