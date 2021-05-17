Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP opened at $164.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.