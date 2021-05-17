Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,036,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,768,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

