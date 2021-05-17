Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

