Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.