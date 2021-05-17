Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,211 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

