Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 51,013 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA opened at $32.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

