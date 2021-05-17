IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,209 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,237 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

