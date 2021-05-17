Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

UEC stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

