Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

