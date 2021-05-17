Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 254,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,112 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $59.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.