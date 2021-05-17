The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,229 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

