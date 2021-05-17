The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $201.88 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $203.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

