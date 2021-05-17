Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $15,919.20 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Kimberly A. Hazelton sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $15,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CHMG stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.