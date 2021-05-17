Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $15,919.20 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Kimberly A. Hazelton sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $15,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CHMG stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
