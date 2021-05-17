Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $517.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

