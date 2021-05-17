Harshavardhan V. Agadi Sells 2,590 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

