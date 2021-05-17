EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 87.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EQT by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

