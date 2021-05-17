Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

