Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $177.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.