Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

