Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $19,383,612. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.33.

RNG opened at $239.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -195.11 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

