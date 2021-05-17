Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.