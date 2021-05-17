Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $85.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.