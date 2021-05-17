Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

NWN opened at $54.67 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

