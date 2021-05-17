Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys Shares of 33,361 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

