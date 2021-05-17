SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $60,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

