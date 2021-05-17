Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $64.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $185.38 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $144.10 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

