Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,599,592 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $83,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

