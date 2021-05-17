Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,658.52.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,356.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.00 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,468.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,408.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

