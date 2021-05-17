Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

