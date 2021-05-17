Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energous by 1,438.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 162.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

WATT opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

