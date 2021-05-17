Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 998 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Total were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Total by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

