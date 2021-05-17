Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $125.51.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.