Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,833,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 266,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

